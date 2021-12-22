Kleros (PNK) One Day Volume Tops $807,316.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Kleros has a total market cap of $50.75 million and approximately $807,316.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005139 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00373640 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

