Klever Hits Market Capitalization of $116.08 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Klever has a market cap of $116.08 million and $2.43 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.52 or 0.08155200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,616.06 or 1.00055932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

