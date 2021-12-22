Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.39. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KNX opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
