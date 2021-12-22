Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.39. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

