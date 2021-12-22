Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KMTUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

