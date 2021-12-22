Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 2,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

KRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 14,356 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $534,961. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 15.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 54.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 254,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

