Kryll (KRL) Market Cap Achieves $51.72 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $51.72 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

