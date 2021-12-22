Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. 403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

