Kusama Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $272.94 or 0.00565483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $77.17 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.83 or 0.08121141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.56 or 1.00046826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

