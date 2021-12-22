Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$37.60 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$31.10 and a one year high of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.21%.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
