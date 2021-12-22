LABS Group Price Hits $0.0061 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. LABS Group has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $349,036.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.59 or 0.08110331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,955.90 or 0.99921767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.