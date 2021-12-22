LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 9,080 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $440.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.