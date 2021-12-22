Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

