Landshare Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Landshare has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $294,108.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00006870 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Landshare has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00210600 BTC.

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,792,445 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,686 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

