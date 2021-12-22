LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.86 ($79.61).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €53.16 ($59.73) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €50.46 ($56.70) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($75.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.