Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading 2.4% Higher

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $379.00 and last traded at $365.69. 633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.16 and its 200 day moving average is $328.46.

In other Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 news, Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.45, for a total transaction of $4,094,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.