Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Up 6.2%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 3,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWIM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,246,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

