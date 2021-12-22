LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €143.89 ($161.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($178.43) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

LEG stock opened at €121.10 ($136.07) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($110.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €127.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.76.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

