Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95. 21,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,286,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

