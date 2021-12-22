LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.16% from the stock’s previous close.

LC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 130,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $505,633 over the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.