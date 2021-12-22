Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lennox International stock opened at $313.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.62.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lennox International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

