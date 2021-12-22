Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $163.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.20 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $145.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of LESL opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

