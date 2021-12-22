Lethean Price Hits $0.0013 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Lethean has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $8,059.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,012.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.56 or 0.08199021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00320098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.42 or 0.00904713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00074175 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00391561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00255260 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

