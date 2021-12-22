Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVTTF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30. Levitee Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Levitee Labs in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price objective for the company.

