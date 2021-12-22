LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 30,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. LexinFintech has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $668.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

