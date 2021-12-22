Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 39.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.