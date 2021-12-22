LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.55. LG Display shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 14,557 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 159,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 1,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 220,198 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.