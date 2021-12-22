LHT Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $148,540.77 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005449 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

