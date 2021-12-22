Lightning (LIGHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.79 Million

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Lightning has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Lightning has a market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $318,969.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00041669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

