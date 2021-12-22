LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $27.76 million and approximately $48,685.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00041669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006781 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,072,449,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,030,618 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

