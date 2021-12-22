Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is ING Groep NV’s 9th Largest Position

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.8% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $138,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $332.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.31. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $343.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

