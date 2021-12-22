LINKA (LINKA) Price Up 55.9% This Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 55.9% against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $2,129.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00209689 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

