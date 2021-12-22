Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.99

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

