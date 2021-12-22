LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Buys $77,916.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 15,100 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $77,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LIQT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 46,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $112.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.