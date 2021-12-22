LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Laurence W. Lytton Buys 21,100 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $102,968.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LiqTech International stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 46,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. LiqTech International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

