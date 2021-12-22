Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $80.12 million and approximately $409,975.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $5.75 or 0.00011778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.08124249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,317 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

