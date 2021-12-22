Litecoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $90,067.72 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $90,067.72 and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,399.93 or 0.99062362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $749.66 or 0.01534362 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

