Litentry (LIT) Price Tops $3.03 on Exchanges

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Litentry coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00006249 BTC on popular exchanges. Litentry has a market capitalization of $93.87 million and $20.69 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litentry Profile

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,014,049 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

