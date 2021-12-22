Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) versus Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Financial Comparison

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -12.35% -9.16% Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46%

13.2% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 4 8 0 2.67 Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus target price of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.61%. Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and Trevali Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 727.21 -$36.23 million ($0.49) -59.77 Trevali Mining $212.88 million 4.64 -$239.33 million ($0.05) -24.60

Lithium Americas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trevali Mining. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

