Lithium One Day Volume Tops $2.20 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Lithium has a total market cap of $21.04 million and $2.20 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,356,480 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

