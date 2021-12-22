LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 749,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.