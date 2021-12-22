Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.72 or 0.08175274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00319312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.56 or 0.00899822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00073852 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00391418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00254217 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

