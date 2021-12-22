Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

