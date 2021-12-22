Loser Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $720,776.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.52 or 0.08155200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,616.06 or 1.00055932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

