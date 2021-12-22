Lossless Hits Market Cap of $29.63 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $29.63 million and $7.93 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.14 or 0.08159411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.34 or 0.99989139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00073552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.