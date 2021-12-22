Lotto Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and $2,901.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

