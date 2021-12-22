LuaSwap (LUA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $107,716.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $107,716.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006799 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,848,736 coins and its circulating supply is 132,369,888 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

