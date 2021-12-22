Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.21.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

