Luna Coin Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,077.06 and $10.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00193970 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Luna Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

