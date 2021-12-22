Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.00.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 410 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

