Lundin Gold (LUG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$11.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00.

11/25/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

11/12/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.49. The company had a trading volume of 48,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

