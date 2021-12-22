Lundin Gold (LUG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) recently:
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$11.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00.
- 11/25/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 11/12/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.49. The company had a trading volume of 48,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.
